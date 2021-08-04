120 years ago Cardinal Wyszyński was born

On August 3, 1901, Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński was born. He was not only an outstanding spiritual leader, but also a statesman, moral authority and co-creator of social changes that led to the fall of communism in Poland. Many called him the Primate of the millenium.

Stefan Wyszyński was born in the village of Zuzela in central Poland, at a time when a free Poland didn’t exist yet.

“He grew up in the Second Polish Republic, between the two world wars; that was when he received his education – and then he lived through the horror of World War II,” said Piotr Dmitrowicz, historian and head of the John Paul II and Primate Wyszyński Museum.

The war experiences of the then Lieutenant Father Stefan Wyszyński, including his participation in the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, are the subject of a new film, titled “WYSZYŃSKI – vengeance or forgiveness” directed by Tadeusz Syka.

“This is above all the story of a man, and not at all that of a bronze statue. We wanted to trace the growth of the main protagonist, who went on to become the man capable of banging his fist on the table and saying categorically: Non possumus,” (we cannot) Syka explained. The film will premiere on September 17, 2021.

“I have big hopes connected with this film. I hope that all those who see it will have learned and experienced something important,” said Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, Metropolitan of Warsaw.

After the war, he was nominated for the position of Archbishop of Warsaw and Gniezno, western Poland, as well as the Primate of Poland. He was the youngest bishop in Poland when Cardinal August Hlond nominated him as his successor.

In 1950, he was the author of an agreement with the communist regime, which was “criticised by the Holy See. Regardless of the agreement, the authorities introduced many repressions against the Roman-Catholic Church in Poland. In 1953, the cardinal was detained by the regime and then kept in a few monasteries in Poland for three years.

He was a Primate when Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyła was elected pope in 1978. Cardinal Wyszyński acted as an intermediary in the negotiations between the regime and the opposition trade union Solidarity in the years 1980-1981.

The beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński will take place on September 12, 2021, in the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw.