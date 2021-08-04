Poles take gold, two bronzes at Tokyo Olympics

Leszek Szymański/DIEGO AZUBEL/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki won gold for the hammer throw at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday with a throw of 82.52m while teammate Pawel Fajdek threw the hammer 81.53m to take bronze, and a second bronze was won by Patryk Dobek in the 800m.

Nowicki (32) achieved his best result in the third round of the final while Fajdek scored his best throw in the fifth. Second place was taken by Eivind Henriksen of Norway with a throw of 81.58m.

Nowicki won Olympic bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. He has also won three bronze medals in the World Championships and in 2018 became European champion.

Fajdek is a four-time world champion who had had no Olympic success until Wednesday, failing to pass through the elimination stage at the 2012 London games and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Patryk Dobek took bronze in the 800m with a time of 1:45.39. He was beaten by two Kenyans – Emmanuel Korir (1:45,06) and Ferguson Rotich (1:45.23). Dobek’s is Poland’s first ever Olympic medal at this distance. He used to specialise in the 400m hurdles before changing coaches in 2020.