Poland mulls restrictions for regions with poor vaccination rates

If the government is forced to introduce coronavirus restrictions again, they will first hit regions with the lowest vaccination rates, the health minister has said.

Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that no new restrictions will be imposed if daily infections do not exceed 1,000 in Poland.

On Wednesday morning, Poland reported 164 new Covid-19 infections. In the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, the daily infection rate regularly exceeded 30,000.

However, if a lockdown is needed, then it will first affect regions where people are unwilling to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Areas with low vaccination levels will be the first to face restrictions due to the increased coronavirus transmission risk there,” Niedzielski said.

Such regions currently include the eastern Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, the south-eastern Podkarpackie province and the north-eastern Warminsko-Mazurskie province, the minister said.

Asked about the type of potential restrictions, Niedzielski said they will affect the same sectors as during previous lockdowns. In the past, the government limited the operation of restaurants, bars, cafes and clubs, sports facilities, hairdressers and beauty parlours as well as cinemas, theatres and other cultural venues.