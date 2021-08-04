Tokyo Olympics: Nowicki wins gold, Fajdek and Dobek take bronze

Polish athletes stole the show at Wednesday evening’s athletics session. Wojciech Nowicki and Paweł Fajdek won gold and bronze in the hammer competition respectively, while Patryk Dobek finished third in the 800 metres race.

Tokyo Olympics: double medal for Poland in hammer throw

In total, Poland’s representatives added four medals to the country’s tally on Wednesday, which now stands at 10.

Nowicki showed consistency throughout the event, sending the hammer over 80 metres in all of five of his measured attempts. With a result of 82.52, he achieved a new personal best.

Fajdek could not find his rhythm until the fifth throw, when he recorded 81.53 metres. For a short time, he jumped into the silver medal position, but the sensational Eivind Henriksen of Norway overtook him by just five centimetres shortly afterwards.

In the end, neither Fajdek nor the Norwegian could improve in their final attempts, which meant that Nowicki, a Białystok-born athlete, won his first Olympic gold medal, and the third for Poland at the Tokyo games. Mykhaylo Kokhan from Ukraine, with a top result of 80.39 finished just behind the rostrum in an extremely high-level competition.

Patryk Dobek began the race calmly and controlled the pace-making group. Halfway through the last lap he accelerated and moved into third place on the last corner. He did not let through Nijel Amos, one of the favourites, and finished third behind the two Kenyans: Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, who took silver, and Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, the gold medallist.

