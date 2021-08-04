Tsimanouskaya’s husband receives Polish humanitarian visa

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s husband has received a humanitarian visa, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller announced. The Belarusian sprinter is already in Vienna and is scheduled to leave for Warsaw on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the sprinter announced that due to her criticism of the actions of the Belarusian sports authorities, she was removed from participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and that officers tried to force her to leave for Belarus via Istanbul. She reported to the airport police and, as a result, did not depart from Tokyo.

On Monday, Tsimanouskaya received a Polish humanitarian visa at the Polish Embassy. Polish diplomats offered her protection and assistance in traveling to Poland. From Monday, the Belarusian athlete had been staying on the premises of the Polish mission.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, explained on Tuesday in an interview with the British Sky News station that the most important thing for the Polish side is to prevent Tsimanouskaya from being taken to Belarus against her will.