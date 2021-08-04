COVID-19: Delta strain constitutes 80 pct of total infections in Poland

The share of the so-called Delta strain amongst the infections in Poland has exceeded the 80 percent threshold, while the Alpha variant accounts for just over 10 percent as it stands, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said during Wednesday’s briefing in Białystok, north-eastern Poland.

“We now have the scenario of the dominance of the Delta variant, which is a real threat in terms of generating new infections,” said Minister Niedzielski, pointing out that this particular strain is hazardous especially in terms of insufficient information about how virulent this virus mutation is and “whether it will translate into an increased number of severe cases.”

Mr Niedzielski stressed that the number of hospitalisations caused by the Delta variant in Europe is much lower than the number of infections, which in his opinion is a real result of the vaccination process.

“We are at the point when the daily number of COVID-19 cases is growing rapidly; we have to face the possible scenario in which it will accelerate in the coming weeks. The only weapon we have against the virus are vaccinations,” the minister pointed out.

In his opinion, the COVID-19 cases count will steadily approach 1,000 or more.

“Only vaccinations can protect us against the scenario from the past waves of the [SARS-CoV-2] coronavirus,” Mr Niedzielski stated.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced 164 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,883,448 including 154,198 still active.