Tokyo Olympics: Polish crew wins silver in sailing

Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar-Hill won silver in the women’s 470 class in sailing. The Poles finished the decisive race in fourth place, pushing the French crew into third place overall in the home stretch.

Polish canoeists win silver at Tokyo Olympics

see more

The silver was the seventh medal for Poles at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Poland’s representatives from the very beginning sailed in the middle of the pack, oscillating around the 5th place. Down the last straight, however, they launched a decisive attack and crossed the line as the fourth placed crew, and, with Camille Lecointre i Aloise Retornaz from France finishing sixth, it enabled them to grab the silver medal.

The gold went to the British crew, Hanna Mills and Eilidh McIntyre.

Skrzypulec and Ogar-Hill started the regatta on the Enoshima Yacht Harbor perfectly, winning the first two races. Later they showed consistency, suffering their only setback in the fifth start. Until the eighth installment, they were in the lead and it seemed that the fight for gold was within their reach.

Unfortunately, they had a significant drop in form in Tuesday’s races. The Poles finished 15th twice, losing ground to the British and the French crews. To make matters worse, the advantage over the Slovenian team, fourth in the classification, significantly decreased. The forced break, caused by unfavorable weather conditions on Monday, may have upset the rhythm of the Polish women.

#POL takes silver in the women's [email protected] #Sailing @pkol_pl pic.twitter.com/lqi6lLw1iL

— Olympics (@Olympics) August 4, 2021