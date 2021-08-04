Virus reproduction rate growing in Poland, deputy minister says

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The coronavirus reproduction rate, or the R number, has exceeded 1 in Poland, meaning that one infected person can pass the virus to more than one healthy person, a deputy minister has said.

Waldemar Kraska told the Senate on Wednesday that the government is looking very closely at the R number.

“At the moment the number for our country is above 1 already,” Kraska said.

The south-western Podkarpackie province has seen the highest infection ratio, at 1.36, followed by the north-eastern Warminsko-Mazurskie with 1.31, the deputy minister said.

The southern Malopolskie and Slaskie provinces and the south-western Opolskie province are also suffering from an increased R number, Kraska added.

“We have seen a growth in the ratio. Unfortunately, growing infections in the provinces will likely come next,” he said.

Poland’s daily Covid-19 infection numbers have remained low for weeks and reached 164 as of Wednesday morning. Four people had died since Tuesday morning.