Polish scientist participates in groundbreaking research on climate change

Forecasts so far have shown that greenhouse gases from melting permafrost will contribute about 0.2°C to global warming by 2100. Perhaps they will have to be verified thanks to the research carried out by Prof. Jarosław Majka from AGH (University of Science and Technology in Cracow) along with two other scientists.

The team of researchers concluded that atmospheric methane concentrations in Siberia increased after the 2020 heatwave. Geologists compared the spatial and temporal distribution of atmospheric methane concentrations in northern Siberia with geological maps and found that atmospheric methane concentrations following last year’s heatwave indicate that the increased gas emissions came from limestone formations.

The results of the study were published in the prestigious journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” (PNAS) of the US National Academy of Sciences. The conclusions of the research raise further questions, including what effects the heatwave in Siberia from last year will have on the global climate.

“Permanently frozen permafrost soils cover large areas of the northern hemisphere, in particular, northern Asia and North America. If they melt, it could be a risk, as CO2 and methane are released during melting, and this intensifies the effect of anthropogenic greenhouse gases,” Prof. Nikolaus Froitzheim from the University of Bonn, one of the co-authors of the study, pointed out.

“The heat wave that hit Siberia may repeat itself in other polar regions with similar rock formations… if our hypothesis is correct, then such emissions can significantly affect global climate change,” Prof. Jarosław Majka stressed.

Most of the previous studies concerned only emissions from the decomposition of plant and animal remains in permafrost soils. The current research, conducted under the supervision of prof. Froitzheim, focuses on comparing the atmospheric methane concentration in Siberia, obtained by satellite spectroscopy, with geological maps.

Scientists have found significantly increased concentrations of it in two areas of northern Siberia, the substrate of which is formed by limestone formations from the Palaeozoic era.

“Our work is an example of an interdisciplinary approach to the issue of methane emissions from melting permafrost. Only thanks to a solid education in geology were we able to quickly connect apparently very distant phenomena, i.e. increased concentrations of methane in the atmosphere and the geological structure, including the presence of rocks containing methane hydrates. However, climatologists are already involved in further research,” Prof. Majka emphasised.

“Such a scientific dialogue will allow us to deepen our understanding of the role of thermogenic methane in atmospheric processes and to quantify future emissions of this important greenhouse gas,” he explained.

In both areas of Siberia, increased methane concentrations occurred during the record heat wave in the summer of 2020 and continued for the following months.

“In the observed areas, the soil layers are very scarce, almost non-existent, which makes methane emission from the decomposition of organic matter in the soil unlikely,” Prof. Froitzheim said, pointing out that the empty spaces and crevices of limestone that had been clogged with a mixture of ice and gas hydrate became permeable when heated.

“As a result, natural gas, which is mostly methane from tanks inside and below permafrost, can reach the Earth’s surface,” he stressed.

The scientists plan to test this hypothesis by carrying out measurements and model calculations to check how much and how quickly natural gas can be released.

“Estimated amounts of natural gas under the surface of northern Siberia are enormous. When some of it is released into the atmosphere when permafrost melts, it could have a dramatic impact on the already overheated global climate,” Prof. Froitzheim warned.