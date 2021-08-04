Maja Wloszczowska elected to Olympic Athlete’s Commission

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Two-time Olympic mountain biking silver medalist Maja Wloszczowska has been elected to the International Olympic Committee’s Athlete’s Commission by athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Members of the Athlete’s Commission (AC) represent athletes on the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Wloszczowska is the second Polish woman, after runner Irena Szewinska, to hold the prestigious position.

A total of 6,825 athletes voted in the IOC AC election at the Tokyo Olympics between July 13 and August 3, representing a participation rate of 61.27 per cent, one of the highest in the history of AC elections.

“I would like to thank very much all those sportspeople who voted for me and the Polish Olympic Committee for their trust,” Wloszczowska was quoted as saying in a Polish Olympic Committee press release.

“Sport, and especially the Olympic Family, have given me much good in life, I hope now to repay you through working on the Commission on behalf of other sportspeople. I didn’t expect this election at all – from a group of 30 candidates from the whole world. It’s a great success of Polish sport,” she added.

Last year, the Polish Olympic Committee (POC) – following a recommendation from the POC Athlete’s Commission – applied for the appointment of Maja Wloszczowska as a member of the IOC representing athletes. She won silver at the 2008 Beijing games and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and has also won numerous medals in European and world championships.

She will formally become a member of the IOC Athlete’s Commission on August 8, after the IOC session on the final day of the Tokyo games. Her term will last until the final day of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.