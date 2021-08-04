Most Poles want to be free to dress as they wish at work: survey

A study by ARC Rynek i Opinia shows that approximately 69 pct of Poles believe that in an ideal workplace they should be free to dress as they wish, but in accordance with certain defined limits and rules. Only every fifth respondent expects a strict dress code, and every tenth person desires complete freedom to dress as they so wish, unlimited by any corporate guidelines.

According to the study, 26 pct of Poles may make their recruitment decisions dependent on the imposed standards of dress, reacting negatively to a company’s dress code. This attitude was noticeable more often among men than women, and most often among representatives of Generation Y. Most respondents (58 pct) treat this aspect indifferently.

The study shows that the majority of Poles positively assess the evolution of their professional wardrobe. Of those surveyed 57 pct believe that in the last dozen or so years Poles have started to dress better for work.

Michał Kędziora, a men’s fashion expert quoted by the website, stressed that even in the face of a pandemic and remote work, Poles were looking for new fashion solutions, and the popularity of good-quality tracksuits, pajamas, slippers and bathrobes increased significantly.

Experts from Pracuj.pl website believe that for many Poles, on returning from remote work it will be difficult to get used to the old habits – preparing to leave the house, traveling to the office and choosing the right wardrobe.

“The most important thing, however, is to treat clothing and fashion as another interesting aspect of everyday professional life that can express our individuality or simply make us feel good in our own skin. Even considering the rules that result from our workplace or profession,” they assessed.

The “Poles in the work environment” study was carried out by ARC Rynek i Opinia on behalf of Pracuj.pl website using the Computer-Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) method. It was conducted on a sample of 1,022 economically active people aged 18-65, with a variety of sex, age, education level and town size.