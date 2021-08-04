COVID-19: Police increase protection of mobile vaccination points

I have instructed all the provincial police commanders to provide all day protection for mobile vaccination points and the interim protection of all other vaccination points, said Jarosław Szymczyk, commander-in-chief of the police on the Polish Radio.

The decision was made in consultation with Mariusz Kamiński, the Minister of the Interior and Administration.

Gen. Szymczyk admitted that growing aggression from anti-vaccine circles who target the vaccination points has been observed for several days. He recalled the fire at the inoculation point and the sanitary station in Zamość, south-eastern Poland, and the assault on the vaccination point in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, central Poland, when riots broke out between the peacekeepers and the perpetrators.

“I want to make this clear; the police will not allow such behavior and our actions will be very decisive; there will be a firm response to threats against medical staff and people who come to these points,” Mr Szymczyk stated.

He assured that the police were carrying out an intensive investigation into the case of the fire at the vaccination point and the sanitary facility in Zamość.