Poland reports 164 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 4 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 164 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 4 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 164 cases reported on Tuesday , data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 292 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 295 recorded the day prior, including 39 patients on ventilators, against the total of 595 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 75,282 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,981 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 34,597,705 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,590,257 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.