CJ GUNTHER/PAP/EPA

Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar won Olympic silver for Poland in the women’s 470 sailing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Japan, on Wednesday.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre scooped the gold and Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz brought home the silver for France.

The sailing duo’s medal is the seventh won by Poland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.