Acclaimed mountain biker elected to Olympic Committee body

Poland’s Maja Włoszczowska was elected to the Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Polish mountain biker will fulfill this role for the next seven years.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist found herself in good company. Following a vote that took place at the current Tokyo Games, Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini and Japanese fencer Yuki Ota were also voted into the IOC body.

On Friday, there will be a vote for the new chairman and vice-chairman of the committee.

Gasol, Pellegrini, Ota and Włoszczowska will end their seven-year term at the closing ceremony of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Athletes’ Commission acts as a kind of liaison between the athletes and the committee’s authorities. Its task is to amplify the voice of athletes to have a real impact on the decision-making process of the IOC.