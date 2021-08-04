Poles want agreement with EU on judiciary reform: survey

The United Surveys survey for “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (DGP) daily and RMF FM commercial radio station shows that most Poles believe that in their reformation of the judiciary, the government should take into account the remarks of European Union institutions such as the European Commission (EC) or the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU).

When asked whether the government should take into account guidelines from EU institutions in the reformation of the Polish judiciary, 53.6 percent of respondents answered positively. The opposite opinion was expressed by 37.2 percent.

The survey shows that although among Law and Justice (PiS – senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition) voters the opponents of listening to Brussels prevail, this is not a definite advantage, because they constitute approximately 45 percent of the party’s supporters. In turn, 34 percent of those who voted for PiS two years ago believe that the opinion of the CJEU or the European Commission should be taken into account while reforming the judiciary.

According to the “DGP,” the study showed that over 90 percent of Civic Coalition (KO) and Left supporters have a pro-European course. “Also among the voters of the Polish People’s Party (PSL) they constitute the overwhelming majority. But all Confederation (far-right opposition party) voters are critical of listening to Brussels opinions considering the judiciary,” the daily wrote.

In terms of age, the majority of opponents to complying with EU guidelines regarding judicial reform are those in their forties.

The survey was conducted on July 30 on a nationwide sample of 1,000 adult Polish residents using the Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) method.