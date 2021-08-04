Belarusian athlete pursued by regime leaves Tokyo

The Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left the building of the Polish Embassy in Tokyo and went to the airport, where she boarded a plane bound for Vienna. Japanese police confirmed that the runner was in the car of the Polish diplomatic mission.

According to the Reuters agency, shortly after 7 am local time on Wednesday, the Belarusian sprinter left the building of the Polish embassy in a car with tinted windows. Earlier, another van reportedly left the facility, ​​into which the athlete’s luggage was loaded.

Initially, it was said that the athlete would fly to Warsaw. The reasons for the change of direction are unknown. The decision was made by Tsimanouskaya and the employees of the Polish consulate who accompanied the Belarusian athlete on her way to the Narita international airport. The Russian TASS agency speculates that the reason for the change was that a group of journalists bought tickets for the flight to Warsaw.

“Mrs. Kriscina Cinanouska is being taken care of by the Polish diplomatic service. As stated on numerous occasions, due to security considerations we do not disclose the flight details,” Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Foreign Minister, wrote on social media.

On Sunday, the Belarusian sprinter reported that due to criticism of the actions of the sports authorities of her country, she was removed from participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and the country’s services tried to force her to leave for Belarus via Istanbul.

On Monday, Tsimanouskaya, who reported to the police at the airport the day before and, as a result, did not fly out of Tokyo, received a Polish humanitarian visa at the Polish Embassy. Polish diplomats offered her protection and assistance in traveling to Poland. From Monday, the Belarusian woman had been staying on the premises of the Polish mission.

“She is doing well and thanks to everyone for extending a helping hand against those who do not wish her well,” Paweł Milewski, Polish ambassador to Japan wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“For us, the most important thing was to prevent Krystsina Tsimanouskaya from being taken to Belarus against her will,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pointed out in an interview for the British Sky News station, adding that “where she wants to continue her sports career depends on her” and that “she is welcome in Poland.”

“Krystsina Tsimanouskaya trains in Austria and her trainer also resides there. She has many opportunities to continue her sports career and it is up to her and her husband whether to stay in Poland or go to another country in Europe,” Mr Przydacz stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affair drew attention to the fact that from the beginning of the year to July 31, Poland granted over 90,000 visas to Belarusian citizens, of which almost 9,000 were humanitarian visas, such as the one Tsimanouskaya received.