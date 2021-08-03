Polish scientists are working on drug for COVID-19

Polish scientists from three Warsaw centres: the National Institute of Oncology, the Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics of the Polish Academy of Sciences and the University of Warsaw in Warsaw are working on the drug for COVID-19. Their research using nanoparticles and bacteriophages could be a breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Elżbieta Sarnowska, head of the experimental immunotherapy unit at the Institute of Oncology explained that the new drug against COVID-19 is “a coronavirus neutraliser.” In research scientists use nanoparticles and bacteriophages.

As explained by prof. Tomasz Sarnowski from the Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, the nanoparticles are much smaller antibodies than those that are classically found in organisms. The nano-antibodies are fragments of single-chain antibodies that are found in some animals, such as alpacas or sharks. “We decided to use them against the COVID-19 disease,” he added.

Bacteriophages are well tolerated because they are natural viruses that attack bacteria and actually regulate the bacterial population in nature. “We, as hosts of many strains of intestinal bacteria and more, have a lot of bacteria, but we also have bacteriophages in us,” explained Dr. Sarnowska.

She noted that “over thousands of years of evolution we have learned to tolerate bacteriophages. We really wanted to use a bacterial virus, arm it with a given antibody that will recognize the pathogenic virus and simply neutralise it and not allow it to enter the cell or block its functions,” the scientist explained.

As explained by prof. Sarnowski, “a bacteriophage is such an anchor, and due to the fact that it is armed with a nano-antibody, it would join the coronavirus with this nanoparticle.”







“More of these bacteriophages will attach, surround it, anchor it and thanks to this the coronavirus will not penetrate the cell,” the professor said.