Trade between Poland and Germany growing rapidly: report

Trade between Poland and Germany is growing rapidly. According to the published data, in 2020 the trade turnover amounted to EUR 122.9 bn with Poland being Germany’s fifth largest trading partner.

The “Berliner Zeitung” (BZ) daily cites data from the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK), which show that the exports of Berlin companies to Poland increased by 15 percent to EUR 794 mln (an increase of 189 percent compared to 2004, the year when Poland joined the EU).

Only China, France and the US delivered more goods from the German capital. In terms of imports to Berlin, Poland in 2020 was behind China with a volume of EUR 2.1 bn, ahead of Italy, the Netherlands, France and the US. This is 16 percent more than in 2019 and 332 percent more than in 2004.

Nowadays, Poland is Germany’s fifth largest trading partner, Berlin’s fourth largest, and the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry sees it as a “stability anchor” for the capital’s economy during the coronavirus crisis.

In terms of German exports, Poland was ranked 6th in 2020 with an amount of EUR 64.7 bn.