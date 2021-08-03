Poland wins four medals at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

Anita Włodarczyk launched the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round of the event to take gold and became the first woman to win Olympic gold in three Olympic Games in the same discipline. Meanwhile teammate Malwina Kopron took the bronze medal in the event.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland took gold and bronze in the women’s hammer throw on day 11 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday as well as a silver medal for women’s kayaking and a bronze for men’s wrestling.

Anita Włodarczyk launched the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round of the event to take gold and became the first woman to win Olympic gold in three Olympic Games in the same discipline. Meanwhile teammate Malwina Kopron took the bronze medal in the event.

In the women’s kayaking 500-metre doubles, Poland’s Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska won a silver medal, being defeated by gold medallists Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal of New Zealand. The Polish women beat Hungarian rivals Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi into third place.

This is the third Olympic medal for Naja, who won bronze together with Beata Mikołajczyk in London in 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Puławska and Naja won silver in the K2 500m race at the European Canoeing Championships in Poznań, western Poland, in June.

In the Greco-Roman men’s wrestling 97-kg category, Pole Tadeusz Michalik won a bronze medal, beating Hungary’s Alex Gergo Szoke.

“A Pole, a Hungarian – two brothers, but today in the match our wonderful Tadeusz Michalik didn’t give the Hungarian a chance,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted. “I join in the congratulations, thanks you for a beautiful fight and Olympic bronze.”

President Andrzej Duda also took to Twitter to congratulate Poland’s medallists.

“Anita Włodarczyk gold and Malwina Kopron bronze in the hammer throw at the Olympics in Tokyo!” he wrote. “What a day! Bravo! Bravo! Bravo! Congratulations! Thank you!”

And of the men’s wrestling medal, Duda wrote: “Tadeusz Michalik a bronze Olympic medallist in wrestling! Bravo! Congratulations! Thank you!”