Poland wins gold, bronze in women’s hammer throw

Christian Bruna/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk won an Olympic gold in Tokyo on Tuesday, dominating the women’s hammer throw final. Another Pole, Malwina Kopron, has won bronze.

Having launched the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round, Włodarczyk has become the first woman to win Olympic gold in three Olympic Games in the same discipline.

Włodarczyk has also been a world record holder since August 28, 2016 when she launched the hammer 82.98 metres.

China’s Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland’s Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze with a throw of 77.03 metres.