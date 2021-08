Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish Greco-Roman wrestler Tadeusz Michalik has won bronze in the 97 kg category at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, beating Hungarian Alex Gergo Szoke.

Michalik is the younger brother of female wrestler Monika Michalik, who won bronze at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

