Poland’s hospital infrastructure ready for fourth wave of pandemic

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A deputy health minister has stated that Poland’s hospital infrastructure, despite a current drop in infection, is ready for a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the moment, there are 6,000 beds available to Covid-19 patients,” Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told a private TV Republika programme on Tuesday.

The official admitted that the hospital infrastructure, which had been significantly developed after the third wave, was reduced for a period marked by a drop in new Covid-19 cases. “But we plan to significantly develop it in a very short time,” he stated.

Kraska added that a temporary Covid-19 hospital was operating in every province, and that other hospitals should also be getting ready to admit coronavirus patients.

According to Kraska, diagnostic laboratories are also well prepared since they can perform a total of 170,000 tests daily.

Since March 4, Poland has confirmed 2,883,120 SARS-CoV-2 infections and 75,261 Covid-19 deaths.