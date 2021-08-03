Tokyo Olympics: another lost quarterfinal for Polish volleyball team

The Polish volleyball team lost to France in the quarterfinals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Poles, who are double World Champions from 2014 and 2018, were defeated in the Olympic quarterfinal game for the fourth time in a row.

During the match the two teams took turns winning the sets. The first and third were won by Poland, while the second and fourth by France. The fifth and final set was won by France.





Wilfredo Leon was the star of the first set. He even gave Poland a lead of 17:11. Poland won the opening part of the match 25:21. In the second and third sets the two teams went head to head. The former was won by France, while the latter by Poland. Despite starting the fourth set with the lead, Poland lost the set to France. The tie-breaking set started out well for the French team. The Poles made many mistakes and eventually lost 15:9.

The Polish national team also played five other matches Vital Heynen’s team started the competition with a 2: 3 defeat with Iran. Then came the victories against Italy (3:0), Venezuela (3:1), Japan (3:0) and Canada (3:0). These results gave the Poles first place in the group.

Curse of the quarterfinals







For the past few tournaments, the quarterfinal of the Olympic Games has been an impassable barrier for the Polish national team of volleyball players. Each of the four events so far ended at this stage. In 2004 in Athens, the team easily succumbed to the then dominators, the Brazilians 0:3. Four years later in Beijing, Poland was defeated by Italy after a tight game. During the Olympics in London in 2012, the Russians took Poland;s chance for the semifinals. Five years ago, the Americans defeated Poland in Rio de Janeiro, also in the quarterfinals.

So far, the Polish volleyball team has one medal from the Olympics Games. In 1976, the legendary team led by coach Hubert Wagner was victorious in Montreal, Canada.