Polish wrestler takes bronze in Tokyo after superb performance

Tadeusz Michalik won bronze in wrestling men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg category. In the fight for the third place, the Pole defeated Aleks Gergo Szoke from Hungary by “technical superiority.”

The decisive fight did not last long. The judges quickly pronounced the Hungarian passive. A point appeared on Michalik’s account, and in addition, the Pole was given a chance to perform an action on the ground.

Michalik made the most of this situation and carried out a scoring action on Szoke three times. The Hungarian tried to save the day by a challenge request, but the video verification proved him completely wrong and he lost by technical superiority – an automatic win when the advantage reached ten points or more.

Onward to bronze, Michalik defeated Haikel Achouri in the 1/8 finals and the American Tracy Hancock in the quarterfinal. However, he was overpowered by the favourite, Musa Yevoev, in the fight for the final, and had to face Szoke in the third place match.

This is the fourth medal of the Polish representatives in Tokyo and Michalik’s by far the best result in his sports career. Earlier, the Polish rowers took silver, 4×400 mixed relay won gold, while on Tuesday morning, canoeists finished second.

