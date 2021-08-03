Polish zoos are home to many unique animals

In every zoo, apart from the obvious wild animals, one can see absolutely unique ones. The inconspicuous, singing bird with blue eye makeup called a Balinese starling is one of them. Until recently, it lived exclusively on the island of Bali, Indonesia. Only 200 breeding pairs remain in the world. Less than a month ago, two extremely rare chicks of this species were hatched at the Gdańsk zoo

“It is a great joy, the more that it is associated with such success, it is our first offspring of this species,” Tomasz Fiałkowski from the Gdańsk zoo stressed.

The size of the wild population of this endemic species is estimated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) at about 50. The Bali starling (Leucopsar rothschildi) is listed in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Zoo farms a chance for endangered species

In the last 50 years, 60 percent of wildlife species have become extinct. Therefore, closed zoo farms are often the only chance to improve the abundance of endangered species.

One of them is the rarest cow in the world – Javanese banteng. Two calves were recently born in the Wrocław zoo which can be considered another success in the protection of an endangered species as approximately only a thousand such bantengs remain in the wild.

“Unfortunately, they are treated as pseudo-medicine, as pseudo-drugs, especially their horns are used for this matter,” Anna Mielnikiewicz from the Wrocław zoo pointed out.

Just like the fur seal – a small male was born here in this zoo mid-May and together with four adults it forms a small herd.

“This is a very good opportunity to see what these animals are capable of and how agile they are, and to find out about the species itself, what species it is, why it is not a seal,” Paweł Borecki from the Wrocław zoo emphasised.