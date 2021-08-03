Cybersecurity situation deteriorating in Poland: report

The average Polish company/institution was attacked by cybercriminals on average over 500 times a week in the first half of 2021, according to the report by the Check Point software company, published by the Rzeczpospolita daily.

According to experts, the situation is getting worse as the activity of cybercriminals in Poland increased by 29 percent year on year.

Rzeczpospolita indicates that the percentage of cyberattacks on business, but also on scientific institutions in Poland has reached “a dangerous level”. Since the beginning of 2021, there have been more of them than in the case of organisations headquartered in the US, where in H1 2021, an average of 443 attacks on companies and institutions per week was observed.

“It may come as a surprise that – according to the analyses of an Israeli company specialising in internet security – hackers mainly target the education and research sectors. The average facility of this type in Poland recorded an average of over 2,800 attacks per week. Among the victims frequently targeted by the hackers were also entities from the financial sector and public administration,” the daily wrote.

Citing the report by the Check Point Research, Rzeczpospolita noted that the UK was at the forefront of Europe in terms of cybersecurity, as the Netherlands and Luxembourg also made it to the rostrum. Poland is in the 14th position, lower than countries like Serbia and Ukraine.