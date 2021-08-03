Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber returns to settling judges’ disciplinary cases

As reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), in September and October the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court (SN) is to hear disciplinary cases against some judges. For over a year, this Chamber has not dealt with such cases due to the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Spokesman for the Disciplinary Chamber, Piotr Falkowski, told PAP that the Chamber was starting to hear disciplinary cases of judges because the CJEU’s decision on interim measures had expired due to the issuing of the judgment by the EU court. “The recent judgment of the Constitutional Court (TK) also shed new light on such rulings of the CJEU,” he said, pointing out that “that is why some of these cases have been designated.”

The chamber suspended such hearings after the decision of the CJEU of April 8 last year on the application of the so-called interim measures.

The EU Court then decided to oblige Poland to immediately suspend the application of the provisions relating to the chamber in disciplinary cases against judges. The European Commission (EC) has requested a temporary suspension of such activities pending a final judgment. However, the chamber has been continuously resolving disciplinary cases from other legal professions and those regarding immunity cases of judges.

In mid-July, the CJEU ultimately ruled that the system of disciplinary liability of judges in Poland is inconsistent with EU law. Subsequently, the EC threatened Poland with financial sanctions for possible failure to implement the decision and judgment of the CJEU regarding the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. It asked Poland for confirmation by August 16 that it would comply with them and warned that “if this request is not complied with, the Commission will ask the CJEU to impose a penalty on Poland.”

In response, Poland’s Constitutional Court (TK) ruled that the provision of the EU treaty, based on which the CJEU obliges member states to apply interim measures concerning the national judiciary, is non-compliant with the Polish constitution. Shortly before the announcement of the judgment, the vice-president of the CJEU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision on the application of interim measures against Poland.

On Friday, Małgorzata Manowska, the First President of the SN, sent letters to the President Duda, Prime Minister Morawiecki and speakers of the Sejm and Senate [both houses of Poland’s parliament] with an appeal for the head of state to use a legislative initiative that would allow for “effective and not objectionable” functioning disciplinary liability system in Poland and to undertake legislative work in this matter.