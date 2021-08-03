Poland reports 164 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 4 deaths

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 164 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 4 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 91 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 295 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 271 recorded the day prior, including 40 patients on ventilators, against the total of 595 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 77,004 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,934 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 34,497,906 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,522,279 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.