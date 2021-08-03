Poland homes silver in women’s 500m kayak doubles

KIYOSHI OTA/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska won the silver medal in the women’s kayak double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal won the gold medal while Hungary’s Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took the bronze medal. Carrington had won gold in the K1 200m final just over an hour earlier.

This is the third Olympic medal for Naja, who won bronze together with Beata Mikolajczyk in London in 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Pulawska and Naja won silver in the K2 500m race at the European Canoeing Championships in Poznan, western Poland, in June. And two years ago, they won silver at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged, Hungary.