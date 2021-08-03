COVID-19: 164 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 164 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,883,284 including 154,085 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,959 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 4 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 2 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,265.

According to the ministry, 77,004 people are quarantined and 2,653,934 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,085 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 34,497,906 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,522,279 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 40 out of 595 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 199,645,159 coronavirus cases, 4,250,237 deaths and 180,128,412 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,895,980, India has the second most with 31,726,507 cases and Brazil third with 19,953,501.