US, European foreign affairs committees oppose NS2 agreement

Politicians from the US, Estonia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, UK and Lithuania expressed disappointment in a joint statement over the agreement concluded between the US and Germany regarding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“We, the Chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of our respective national parliaments, continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and with regret note the recent decision of the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2, which entails resuming completion of the pipeline,” stated the representatives of the above mentioned states.

On the Polish side, the letter was signed by the heads of the foreign affairs committees in both houses of parliament: the Sejm – Marek Kuchciński and the Senate – Bogdan Klich. Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the Democrat Foreign Affairs Committee was the US signatory of the statement.

Its authors argue that Nord Stream 2 will be “another tool of blackmail against Ukraine” for Russia, and its aim is to strengthen Russian influence in Europe by “dominating the energy markets”. They also demand that any further decisions on Nord Stream 2 be consulted with the entire “transatlantic family”.

“Moreover, such diplomacy should happen with the fundamental principle in mind – countering malign Russian aggression is in all of NATO’s, all EU members, and our partners in Central and Eastern Europe vital national security interests,” reads the letter.

The agreement between the US and Germany, published in July, provides for investments in Ukrainian energy projects, Berlin’s commitment to sanctions in the event of hostile actions by Russia, and efforts to extend the Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement, which provides Ukraine with revenues from transit fees and expires in 2024 .

The agreement was castigated in Washington by politicians from both parties. Republican senators have announced that they will block the approval of some of the president’s nominations for high positions in the administration, until Washington imposes proper sanctions on NS2.