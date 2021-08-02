Poland joins NATO’s air policing mission in Iceland

Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a decision for a Polish military contingent to join NATO’s air policing mission in Iceland, PAP was told on Monday by Pawel Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN).

Poland will send four F-16 fighters and up to 140 personnel to Iceland, Soloch said.

“From August 5, Poland joins ten NATO countries that are responsible for the defence of NATO airspace in the Iceland region,” Soloch told PAP, adding that the mission’s tasks also include helping aircraft in emergency situations as well as protecting civilians against air attacks.

NATO organises air policing missions in countries that do not have their own air forces. NATO members taking part in the programme take turns to provide air support for their smaller allies.

For over 15 years, Poland has taken part in similar missions in the Baltic states.

Poland’s first contingent to be sent to Iceland will be on its mission between August 5 and October 10.