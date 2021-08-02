Troublemaking stork settles down to family life

On Saturday, a stork wanted to force its way into a municipality office at Spytkowice, southern Poland.

The stork stood at the municipality office’s doorway and banged its beak for a while before giving up and whistling loudly in frustration. It also raced over to the cars of city councillors and scraped them with his beak.

Today, he is no longer a troublemaker and instead takes care of his family. Yet, despite his status as a city hooligan, no one thinks twice about getting rid of him.

Ornithologists believe the stork was attempting to scare rivals away from its territory and sees them in the reflections of cars and buildings.

In the village of Sosnówka near the Karkonosze mountains, another curious stork was caught red-handed trying to get the attention of teachers. Despite the school being closed and staff being on vacation, the stork refused to give up. After a while, it flew away to a nearby field.