PGNiG wants to participate in NS2 operator certification

PGNiG and its German subsidiary PST have applied to participate in the certification of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Polish company says the approval of Nord Stream 2 AG as an operator would be illegal under European law.

The obligation to have an independent operator for gas pipelines – such as Nord Stream 2 – is imposed by the regulations of the gas directive. Nord Stream 2 AG, registered in Switzerland, applied in June 2021 to the German regulator BNetzA for certification in the so-called Independent Transmission System Operator (ITO) model.

The ITO model enables the operator to operate despite the lack of full ownership separation from the owner-company involved in the production and supply of natural gas, in this case – Gazprom. However, the EU law allows such a model only for transmission systems existing before May 23, 2019. PGNiG believes Nord Stream 2 AG and Gazprom want to gain a privileged position on the EU gas market. PGNIG also points out that the gas directive does not provide for the operation of operators from outside the EU, but only allows such companies to be controlled by a person or persons from a third country or third countries.

“In our opinion, there are no legal grounds for granting the Swiss company, owned by Gazprom, operator certification, and thus for the launch of the gas pipeline. Nord Stream 2 AG’s application should be rejected for formal and substantive reasons. The security of energy supply in given Member States as well as in the whole EU is at stake,” emphasised Paweł Majewski, CEO of PGNiG.

In a separate proceeding, Nord Stream 2 AG applied for a derogation from the application of European Union law to NS2. The verdict is to be issued on August 25 by the German Higher National Court in Düsseldorf. PGNiG and PST take the position that it would be illegal to grant the derogation.