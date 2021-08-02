Scientists investigate surges in blue-green algae blooms

Scientists are trying to discover why every three years there is a surge in cyanobacteria blooms on the Baltic coast. Microbiologists noticed the phenomenon in 2012, 2015 and 2018, and are now expecting it again this year.

Dr. Justyna Kobos from the University of Gdańsk said the regularity is odd as it can not be correlated directly with any known factor favouring blooms, such as increasing temperature as a result of climate warming or water pollution. “Looking for the reasons, researchers point to not yet completely known biological causes, such as the participation of bacteriophages or cyanobacteria cell cycle,” she added.

“Satellite images of the sea indicate a great potential that this year toxic blooms will also be abundant. If the weather is conducive, they will come to the surface of the water again and probably reach the coast,” she indicated.

Blue-green algae belong to the kingdom of bacteria. They live in seas, oceans and inland waters: lakes, ponds, even swimming pools. They were among the first microorganisms that began to use sunlight as a source of energy to obtain hydrogen from water. The ‘side effect’ of this process was oxygen, which then enabled the emergence of higher organisms that use oxygen to breathe.

But for Polish vacationers, cyanobacteria are associated with closing beaches, prohibited swimming in the sea and spoiled vacation plans. The reason is blue-green algae blooms in water. As a result, a characteristic foam of these microorganisms may form, and water changes colour to green. Blue-green algae multiply rapidly when water reaches high temperature, approx. 18-20 degrees Celsius. In the Baltic Sea, they most often bloom in the waters of the Gulf of Gdańsk.

Toxins produced by cyanobacteria can be dangerous to human and animal health, causing disorders of the digestive and nervous systems and skin irritation.

Swedish scientists who monitored the occurrence for 40 years, are able to explain the recorded intensity of blooms over the years only in 45 percent.

Dr. Kobos added that cyanobacteria are a very interesting research object and have huge biotechnology potential. Researchers study them, searching for antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-cancer compounds.

The quality of bathing areas in Poland can be tracked on the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate website: https://sk.gis.gov.pl/index.php/kapieliska/mapa