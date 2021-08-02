Foreigners constitute over 5 pct of Polish labour force: daily

“Foreigners make up over five percent of Poland’s legal labour force, with a record 818,000 having paid into pensions and 863,000 health insurance in June,” the “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (DGP) daily reported on Monday.

The daily noted that the high foreign labour figures were recorded after an initial outflow of foreign workers from Poland due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign workers, mainly from Ukraine, helped Poland fill in a workforce gap caused by a lowering of the retirement age, the daily wrote. “If not for them, we would have had stagnation, or even a decrease, in our workforce,” Paweł Kaczmarczyk, the head of Warsaw University’s Migration Study Centre pointed out, was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

“DGP” also cited Credit Agricole economist Jakub Borowski, who stated that foreign labour was largely responsible for Poland’s current 2-3 pct GDP growth.

The daily also quoted the Development Ministry’s announcement for plans to extend the duration of work permits issued to foreigners. At the moment they do not extend beyond six months.