COVID-19: PM threatens strong measures against anti-vaccination rioters

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday severe measures against anti-vaccination rioters after Sunday night’s arson attack on a COVID-19 inoculation point in Zamość, south-eastern Poland.

Describing the acts as “banditism,” PM Morawiecki declared that the government will take “very strong” steps against similar incidents in future.

“There will be no tolerance for attacks on sanitary facilities by vaccine opponents,” he stressed.

PM Morawiecki also reminded that the vaccination was crucial in halting an approaching fourth wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is very important to stop the fourth wave. This is why… we shall react very severely to such incidents,” he said, adding that similar attacks have been reported in other parts of the country, and informed that from now on vaccination stations countrywide will be placed under increased security measures.

Poland’s Police chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk added that they will be protected around the clock and announced that Police are already conducting an investigation into identifying the perpetrator of the attack in Zamość.

“I have instructed the provincial commander of the Police in Lublin [capital of the Lubelskie province, in which Zamość is located] to set up a special operational and investigative group that is already dealing with the arson issue at the epidemiological station and vaccination point in Zamość,” Mr Szymczyk announced.

“We have implemented monitoring. We are conducting very intensive activities aimed at personalising, identifying and detaining the perpetrator of this extremely outrageous bandit attack,” he added.

On the night of August 1-2, an unknown perpetrator set fire to the state sanitary and epidemiological station and the vaccination point in Zamość, South-eastern Poland.

Recent anti-vaccination attacks have also taken place in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, central Poland, where riots broke out in front of one of the vaccination points. As reported by the City Hall, “a group of people were extremely aggressive in trying to block the entrance to the building. They prevented people who wanted to receive the vaccine from doing so.”