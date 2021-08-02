PM threatens strong measures against anti-vaccination rioters

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister on Monday announced severe measures against anti-vaccination rioters after a Sunday night arson attack on an inoculation point in Zamosc, southeastern Poland.

Informing about the incident at a press conference, Mateusz Morawiecki also recalled a recent attack on an inoculation station in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, central Poland, where vaccination opponents attempted a forced entry into the building.

Describing the acts as “banditism”, Morawiecki said the government will take “very strong” steps against similar incidents in future.

He also reminded that vaccination was crucial in halting an approaching fourth wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is very important to stop the fourth wave. This is why… we shall react very severely to such incidents,” Morawiecki said. He added that similar attacks have been reported from other parts of the country, and informed that from now on vaccination stations countrywide will be placed under raised security measures.

Poland’s police chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk added that they will be protected around the clock.