No freedom today without Warsaw Uprising – president

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poles would probably not be free today if not for the heroism and sacrifice of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising insurgents, President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday in Warsaw at commemorations marking the 77th anniversary of the city’s revolt against its Nazi-German occupants.

“When we speak about the Warsaw Uprising, we have to state loudly and clearly… that there would probably be no freedom (today – PAP) without that heroism, bloodshed and sacrifice,” Duda said at anniversary commemorations in Warsaw’s Wola district.

During the ceremony, Duda laid a wreath at the site of the so-called Wola Massacre, where the Germans mass-executed 7,000 Wola civilians in retaliation for the uprising.

Duda said that August 1, the day of the insurgency’s outbreak in 1944, was a special day for Poles.

“This is a day of remembrance about the Warsaw Uprising heroes, about those who did not hesitate to stand up and fight… But it is also a day on which we pay tribute to the heroism of the whole Warsaw population,” Duda said.

The Warsaw Uprising was the largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe. On August 1, 1944, around 40,000-50,000 insurgents took part in the fighting. Planned to last several days, the uprising eventually lasted over two months.

During the fighting in Warsaw, about 18,000 insurgents lost their lives and 25,000 were wounded. Losses among the civilian population were huge and amounted to approx. 180,000. After the Warsaw Uprising was crushed about 500,000 surviving residents were forced to evacuate and Warsaw was almost completely razed to the ground.