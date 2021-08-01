We honor the great heroism of Warsaw’s inhabitants: President Duda

“The Republic of Poland, even trampled by the enemy, even beaten, rises every time thanks to the steadfastness of us all,” President Andrzej Duda said after laying a wreath in front of the plaques on the fragment of the wall of the factory, where the Germans murdered Poles during the ‘Wola Massacre’ in 1944.

“Today is a special day – the day of remembrance of the Heroes of the Warsaw Uprising who did not hesitate to fight. This is the day when we honor the great heroism of the inhabitants of Warsaw… there would be no such freedom if not for that heroism,” the President stressed.

The Warsaw Uprising broke out 77 years ago, on August 1, 1944,. In the “W” hour, over 40,000, mainly young residents of Warsaw, attacked the Germans occupying the Polish capital.

It was initially intended to last only a few days but more than two months of fierce fighting ensued. The Warsaw Rising was the largest armed offensive of any underground resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe. It was led by the Polish Underground State’s resistance movement, the Home Army.

After 63 days of fighting, running low on ammunition and food supplies, and not supported by the Soviet Red Army present on the Right bank of the Vistula river, the Rising ended in the insurgents’ surrender on October 2.

In the end, approximately 200,000 insurgents and civilians lost their lives, and by the time the Nazi German forces withdrew from Warsaw in January 1945, around 85 percent of the city’s infrastructure had been completely levelled and barely six percent of Warsaw’s pre-war population remained in the city.