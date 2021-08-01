We perdure thanks to Warsaw Uprising: Culture Minister

“Thanks to the Warsaw Uprising, we perdure and the next generations enjoy the opportunity for development and decent life,” Deputy PM and Culture, National Heritage and Sports Minister Professor Piotr Gliński tweeted on the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising – the largest underground resistance operation in the Germany-occupied Europe of WWII.

“However, the Uprising also reminds us that no one can exonerate us from the responsibility for Poland,” reads Mr Gliński’s tweet.

“We owe remembrance, tribute and understanding, as well as a prayer,” Mr Gliński concluded.

The Warsaw Uprising was the largest military action carried out by an underground resistance in German-occupied Europe during the WWII era. On August 1, 1994, a staggering number of 40,000-50,000 men, women and children entered the fight for occupied Warsaw, Poland, and, by extension, Europe. Although the planning of the Uprising took over two months, casualties were plenty. Around 18,000 insurgents died and 25,000 were wounded. Civilian casualties were mortifying, amounting to approximately 180,000. Some 500,000 of the surviving citizens were expelled from the city by Germany’s forces following the capitulation of the insurgents. The German occupier’s next step was to carry out Adolf Hitler’s order to raze the city to the ground. The city was nearly entirely turned into rubble.