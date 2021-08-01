German, US embassies honour Warsaw Uprising

While German diplomatic representations in Poland flew their flags at half-mast in a show of “profound grief and shame over atrocious crimes of the German occupier committed against the people of Warsaw during the Warsaw Uprising,” the US Embassy tweeted remembrance of the “heroic struggle”.

“Today, the flags of German representations in Poland are flown at half-mast as a token of profound grief and shame over atrocious crimes of the German occupier committed against the people of Warsaw during the Warsaw Uprising. Together with the PM of North Rhine-Westphalia, we have paid tribute to the victims in Warsaw,” Germany’s Ambassador to Poland Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven on the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising which fell on Sunday, August 1.

Armin Laschet, the PM of the North Rhine-Westphalia federal state of Germany, together with HE Freytag von Loringhoven, laid flower wreaths at the foot of the Warsaw Uprising Memorial at the Krasiński Square in Warsaw.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Warsaw tweeted: “On August 1, 1944, Poles heroically took up arms to fight for their beloved city and homeland. Together with the NATO Multinational Battlegroup in Orzysz headed by the US Army, we honour the heroes of the Warsaw Uprising. We remember!”

The Warsaw Uprising was the largest military action carried out by a resistance underground in the Germany-occupied Europe of the WWII era. On August 1, 1994, a staggering number of 40,000-50,000 men, women and children entered the fight for occupied Warsaw, Poland, and, by extension, Europe. Although the planning of the Uprising took over two months, casualties were plenty. Around 18,000 insurgents died and 25,000 were wounded. Civilian casualties were mortifying, amounting to approximately 180,000. Some 500,000 of the surviving citizens were expelled from the city by Germany’s forces following the capitulation of the insurgents. The German occupier’s next step was to carry out Adolf Hitler’s order to raze the city to the ground. The city was nearly entirely turned into rubble.