COVID-19: 91 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 91 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,883,029 including 153,961 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,978 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland remained at 75,261.

According to the ministry, 77,828 people are quarantined and 2,653,807 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,961 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 34,429,956 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,470,071 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 35 out of 601 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 198,597,610 coronavirus cases, 4,234,090 deaths and 179,318,041 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,745,024, India has the second most with 31,655,824 cases and Brazil third with 19,917,855.