Poland’s mixed relay team takes gold in Tokyo

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s 4x400m mixed relay team won the first gold medal for the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

The Polish team, comprising Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Święty-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszyński, have also beaten the European and the Olympic record with their time of 3:09:87.

The Dominican Republic took the silver while the United States scooped the bronze.

The Polish team performed very well already in the semi-finals, beating the European record, but the new record lasted for just one day.

The 4x400m mixed relay discipline saw its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Thus Poland became the first Olympic champion in the new competition.