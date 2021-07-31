The Polish 4×400 mixed relay team won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics following an impressive performance which saw them break the Olympic and European record.

Tokyo Olympics: Polish windsurfers without medals

see more

The finishing time of 3:09.87 was the second best result in the history of the Olympic Games.

Poland’s 4x400m mixed relay team was composed of: Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Święty-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszyński. The squad was changed compared to the qualifications, in which Poles were also the best. On Friday, Poland was represented by Dariusz Kowaluk, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik and Duszyński.

���� #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/qp9uaAAEns

— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 31, 2021

The Dominican team won the silver medal while the bronze went to the USA.

It was the first time Poland won a medal in a running competition at the Olympics since 1980.







Thanks to the victory of the relay team, Poland was moved to the 29th place in the medal classification of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Co za bieg❗ Co rekord❗ Co za ZŁOTO 𝐬𝐳𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐣 𝟒𝐱𝟒𝟎𝟎 metrów 🥰 𝐃𝐳𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐢ę 𝐭𝐲𝐦 𝐳𝐞 𝐳𝐧𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐦𝐲𝐦𝐢 𝐢 𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐳𝐧𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐦𝐲𝐦𝐢❗ Niech każdy to zobaczy❗ #RazemPoMedal #tvpsport #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DBbSXsDDbs

— TVP SPORT (@sport_tvppl) July 31, 2021