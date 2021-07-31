PM says govt doing all it can to encourage vaccination against Covid

"If it is necessary, then in the next two or three weeks we will take further, also restrictive steps. At the moment, we are trying to encourage vaccination on a voluntary basis in order to achieve herd immunity," the prime minister said.

Aleksander Koźmiński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Saturday that the government is encouraging voluntary vaccinations but is also considering restrictions if appeals prove futile.

Mateusz Morawiecki was asked on Saturday in Wrocław, south-western Poland, whether restrictions would be introduced for people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the slowing vaccination rates, and whether there was already a set deadline for making a decision on this matter.

“If it is necessary, then in the next two or three weeks we will take further, also restrictive steps. At the moment, we are trying to encourage vaccination on a voluntary basis in order to achieve herd immunity,” the prime minister said.

“This fourth wave (of the coronavirus pandemic – PAP) may or may not be milder than the previous ones,” Morawiecki went on to say. “Its course depends on how strongly the vaccination process will be advanced, how many people, how many of our citizens will be vaccinated.”

“Of course, we can count on this milder scenario, on the milder course of the infection process, but it is better to be prepared for worse scenarios,” Morawiecki added.

Hence, the prime minister said, the government is launching a campaign for local governments, offering them bonus subsidies for high vaccination rates. About half a billion zlotys had been made available for this purpose, he added.

The prime minister pledged that Poland’s vaccination programme infrastructure, as well as hospital infrastructure, were ready to receive this next wave.

On Saturday, government websites reported that nearly 17.4 million people had been fully vaccinated.