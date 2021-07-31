COVID-19: another pro-vaccine campaign, restrictions still possible

“We are trying to encourage it on a voluntary basis to vaccinate against COVID-19, but if necessary, we will take restrictive steps in the next two or three weeks,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister assured that he was in daily contact with the Medical Council regarding additional restrictions and whether restrictions would be necessary in the context of the forthcoming fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.







“This fourth wave may or may not be milder than the previous ones. Its course depends on how strongly the vaccination process will be advanced, how many people, how many of our citizens will be vaccinated,” he indicated.

“Let’s look at the situation in the UK, where the fourth wave is very dangerous in terms of the number of infected people, but due to the fact that vaccination started earlier, there are a bit more people vaccinated, the effects of this wave are fortunately much milder,” Mr Morawiecki said.

“Of course, we can count on this milder scenario, on the milder course of the infection process, but we prefer to prepare for bad scenarios. Hence, we started another great campaign,” the PM announced







“This time, it was a great motivation for municipalities, urban-rural areas, rural areas. Most areas will receive special awards for spending on whatever the residents and local government officials choose,” he added.

He announced that about PLN 500,000,000 (EUR 109,470,000) were allocated for this purpose. “In order to escape this fourth wave, or at least to dull its edge, to defend ourselves against the most tragic consequences of diseases.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that Poland’s vaccination program infrastructure, as well as hospital infrastructure, were ready to receive this wave. “But let us protect each other from these tragic effects of COVID-19,” he said.

As of Saturday, a total of 34,334,259 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,398,999 people have been fully vaccinated so far in Poland.