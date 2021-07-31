Kraków’s magnificent Krzysztofory Palace reopens to the public

Krzysztofory Palace.
A. Janikowski courtesy Museum of Kraków
In this episode of The Debrief, we get the inside info on a recent makeover of Kraków’s Krzysztofory Palace.
The grand Krzysztofory Palace has reopened to the public, while the final touches are still being placed on its permanent exhibition. A number of temporary exhibitions have also been planned, as curator Kamil Stasiak tells Debrief host John Beauchamp.
Visitors take a look at the restored interiors of the Krzysztofory Palace.Kamila Buturla courtesy of the Museum of Kraków
In this week’s review:
· PM again appeals to Poles to get vaccinated
· Warsaw Uprising commemorations held in Polish capital
· Health care spending to be increased to 7% of GDP, says PM
