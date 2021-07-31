Tokyo Olympics: Polish windsurfers without medals

The Olympics in Tokyo have come to an end for Polish windsurfers Piotr Myszka and Zofia Klepacka as well as swimmer Jakub Majerski.

Polish windsurfer Piotr Myszka made a false start in the decisive, last race in the RS:X class and did not finish the competition.

After twelve races, Myszka had 57 points. The fewer points the better. Italian Mattia Camboni, who finished third, had 54, French Thomas Goyard, who won second place had 52. Out of reach was the sensational Dutchman Kiran Badloe, who led the race with 33 points.

To end in third place, Myszka was supposed to be at least two places higher than Camboni. To get silver, three places in front of Goyard. The medal race is scored twice.

The Italian made a false start and although he was racing ahead and had a large advantage over the rest of the competitors, he had to leave the track.

Camboni’s withdrawal was of course great news for the Pole, who was already almost sure of bronze at that time.Then the judges found a mistake also in Myszka. The Pole also had to end the race prematurely.

Zofia Klepacka, another windsurfer finished the women’s sailing competition in the RS:X class in 9th place in the general classification.

Swimmer Jakub Majerski took fifth place in the 100 m butterfly competition in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Pole’s time of 50.92 is a Polish record. The winner was American Caeleb Dressel, who set a world record – 49.45.

In the track and field competitions, Piotr Lisek struggled to the end in the qualifications for the final of the pole vault contest, but finally, the Polish athlete will be competing for the medals.

On Friday, the Polish mixed relay team 4x400m broke the European record in this discipline. Dariusz Kowaluk, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik and Kajetan Duszyński ran this distance in 3.10,44. The final run will take place later on Saturday.

One of the sensations of Saturday was the failure of Serbian tennis player Novak Djoković. On Friday he lost in the semi-final to Germany’s Alexander Zverev, and a day after he was also defeated in the match for the bronze medal by Pablo Carreño-Busta representing Spain.